The Tax-Payers’ Association has demanded that the district administration and the municipal corporation authorities bring the abandoned school building near New Rajarajeswaripet into use. The building was built five years ago.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, association secretary M. V. Anjaneyulu said that the high school built with funds of Sarva Siksha Abiyan at a cost of Rs. 31 lakh has been lying vacant since 2011.“The building worth Rs. 1 crore now did not have a compound wall which is one of the main reasons for abandoning. The government should build compound wall, toilets and bring the building back into use and help students of the nearby areas have access to school,” he said.

The abandoned building has turned a haven for anti-social elements.

The association wrote letters to Collector, Municipal Commissioner and District Education Officer seeking development of the school premises.