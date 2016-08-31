The Vedika auditorium here reverberated with high energy on Tuesday when members of the Inner Wheel Club indulged in boisterous celebrations of ‘Asha Kiran Amaravati Sambaraalu 2016’ to mark the club’s decennial festivity. The club’s District 302 chairperson C. Subhaprada kicked off the celebrations by lighting the lamp. After a series of entertainment activities and contests, club president K. Sridevi handed over Rs. 75,000 to an NGO Asha Kiran.
