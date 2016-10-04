They were demanding justice in the filling of nominated posts

Disgruntled BJP workers laid siege to their own city party office at Suryaraopet here on Monday over the alleged denial of nominated posts by the TDP to the candidates recommended by its ally.

The protesters ransacked the office and raised slogans against their party leaders and also against the TDP for the injustice meted out to them.

The irate workers entered into argument with their city party president D. Umamaheswara Raju and other leaders there saying their hopes of getting a few nominated posts had been dashed by the TDP.

The workers expressed anger that their efforts to make the party stronger were not recognised. They contended that the State BJP leaders were unable to convince the TDP about the need to reward those sincerely working for the party.

There was no point in the BJP Ministers continuing in the ruling dispensation if the TDP treated its alliance partner in such a shoddy manner, the BJP activists said.

Mr. Umamaheswara Raju managed to pacify those who led the agitation, by giving them an assurance that they would get a chance when the government fills the remaining nominated posts which include committees of some major temples.

Mr. Raju said in a press release in the evening that the BJP leaders were doing their bit to recognise the efforts made by party workers for the growth of the organisation. However, since the protest was against the party discipline, action would be taken against the protesters after duly serving them show-cause notices, as per the State party instructions.

A city party leader told The Hindu that the persons who led the agitation were identified.