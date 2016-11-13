The BJP and the TDP are hand-in-glove with regard to steps being taken by the Centre to regulate black money, APCC president N Raghuveera Reddy has said.

Addressing the media after inaugurating the Youth Congress and NSUI activists’ training classes here on Saturday, he wondered how the BJP leaders in some states got to know about demonetisation of large notes. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s letter seeking scrapping of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes was also the cause for tremendous suspicion, Mr. Raghuveera Reddy said. Mr Naidu’s demand for scrapping of the Rs. 2,000 currency note was also a cause for suspicion, he said.

The Congress was not opposed to ‘meaningful’ steps taken against regulation of black money, but it was not ready to sit quiet if the government tried to punish the common man.

He asked what happened to the promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi about retrieving Rs. 80 lakh crore stashed away in foreign banks. The demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes was just a gimmick to divert attention from the failure to achieve the election promise of retrieving the black money that was stashed in foreign banks, Mr Raghuveera Reddy said.