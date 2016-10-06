‘Umamaheswara Raju orchestrated attack on party office’

BJP city president D. Umamaheswara Raju has time up to October 10 to explain why he should not be suspended for anti-party activities.

He was served a show-cause notice on Monday after a group of party workers staged a protest against the denial of nominated posts, allegedly at his behest.

Mr. Raju had refuted the charge that it was he who orchestrated the attack on the city party office.

However, BJP State general secretary J. Syam Kishore asserted that there was evidence of Mr. Raju’s involvement in the incident which, he said, was in blatant violation of discipline. Speaking to The Hindu , Mr. Syam Kishore said the decision to suspend Mr. Raju was taken by the party’s State President K. Haribabu on the basis of an inquiry conducted by the disciplinary committee.“We came to know that he (Mr. Raju) was behind the drama enacted at the city party office. He planned it two days prior to that. Placards and other things went from inside the party office. Shouting slogans against Mr. Haribabu is inexcusable,” he observed.

Protest against Gadkari

Mr. Kishore said the party took a serious note of Mr. Raju’s previous anti-party activities.

A protest against Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for turning down the request by residents of Krishnalanka for four vehicle underpasses as part of the road-widening project was considered an act of indiscipline on the part of Mr. Raju.

He was accused of extending tacit support to another protest against Endowments Minister P. Manikyala Rao in the controversial sale of Sadavarti choultry lands that belong to Sri Amaralingeswara Swamy temple at Amaravati in Guntur district.

Mr. Kishore said there were two other instances of defiance of the party’s code of conduct by Mr. Raju and the latest one could not be ignored.

Mr. Raju, who disowned any responsibility for what happened at the party office on Monday, was not available for comment.