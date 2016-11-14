The police arrested 13 B.Tech students on the charge of indulging in bike race on the BRTS Road and seized five two-wheelers from their possession.

Acting on a telephone complaint that the students were riding bikes at high speed and causing inconvenience to the residents and passers-by, the Satyanarayanapuram police rushed to the spot and took them into custody.

The accused were celebrating the birthday of one of the students and gathered at Bhanu Nagar. They were booked on similar charge earlier, said Circle Inspector M. Satyanarayana.

“The students, all studying in the same college in the city, were rounded up at Bhanu Nagar on the BRTS Road on Saturday midnight,” he said.

Cases were registered under the Motor Vehicle Act and also under the Indian Penal Code.

“Payment of fine by them in a previous case is pending. We have called their parents and counselled them,” the CI said.