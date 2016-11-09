Cities » Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA, November 9, 2016
Updated: November 9, 2016 05:41 IST

‘Big notes withdrawal will rid the system of fake currency’

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Many such gangs pumped crores of counterfeit notes into the markets in the State. —File Photo
Many such gangs pumped crores of counterfeit notes into the markets in the State. —File Photo

The Centre’s decision to withdraw Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes will hit hard the operations of fake currency gangs, reportedly operating from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Many such gangs pumped crores of counterfeit notes into the markets in the State. the police arrested many gangs at several places across the State in the last few years.

In most of the cases, the gangs roped in mediators from Malda district in West Bengal, a border district with Bangladesh. The investigation officers apprehended several operators from the district.

In 2014, the the Krishna district police busted a racket that had links in Pakistan and Bangladesh, arrested seven of the 11-member gang and seized huge quantity of fake currency from them.

One Naik, a native of Raichur in Karnataka, engaged Jalasutram Venkanna of West Godavari district to circulate the notes. They exchanged fake notes at 1:3 ratio in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Rajahmundry, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata (Howrah) railway stations.

In April this year, the Vijayawada City Police unearthed a racket and arrested the 13-member gang, including two from West Bengal. They seized fake notes with a face value of Rs. 8 lakh from them.

The accused — Saddam Hussain and Hassan Ali — natives of West Bengal, were procuring the currency from Bangladesh and Pakistan and exchanging in the markets in Hyderabad, East Godavari, Visakhapatnam and other places with the help of local agents, said then Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Law and Order) L.K.V. Ranga Rao.

“The accused used rail transport for smuggling the counterfeit notes. The choose festivals, jataras and other religious events to exchange the fake notes in huge quantity,” the DCP said.

Police cracked many fake currency gangs being operated from Pakistan in Ongole, Visakhapatnam, Nellore, East Godavari and other districts.

The decision to impose ban on Rs, 500 and Rs.1000 notes will definitely control the fake currency in the state, said a police officer.

More In: Vijayawada
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Andhra Pradesh

‘Maoist leader RK was injured’

Narrow escape as plane tyre bursts during take-off in Renigunta

SCR cancels Kacheguda-Guntur double-decker

Six Iron Age tombs detected in Pyalakurthy

Revamp of UG syllabi on the cards

Demonetisation of Rs. 500, Rs. 1000 notes: Naidu had inkling of the ban?

Hyderabad

UK-Telangana Business Chamber soon

Narrow escape as plane tyre bursts during take-off in Renigunta

SCR cancels Kacheguda-Guntur double-decker

Cash-for-vote scam: Arguments to continue

SIT questions retired police officer in Nayeem case

Appoint State Finance Commission, urge activists

Jupally bats for ISLs in all villages

Water Board to wait for GHMC road restoration contract finalisation

Visakhapatnam

On a mission to conserve turtles

Sparks continue to fly over Beach Love Fest

HSL flags off tug built for Navy

Development models not eco-friendly: Raghavulu

N.G. Ranga a true friend of farmers: Rosaiah


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Vijayawada

CM to inaugurate school today

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will address a public gathering at Jakkampudi housing colony on Wednesday.According to Vijayawada Munici... »