Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M. Venkaiah Naidu said the banking sector was poised to provide jobs to over 20 lakh youth in the coming two years with 11 payment and 10 small finance banks set to commence operations in 2016-17.

The aspiring candidates have to train themselves well for a career in banking and be well-versed with latest technologies thereafter to meet the requirements of the old generation as well as the new-age private banks.

Inaugurating a free training programme jointly offered by Swarna Bharat Trust (SBT), Dr. B.V. Raju Foundation and Talent Sprint on the SBT premises at Atkur near Gannavaram on Monday, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said only 2.3 per cent of the country’s workforce had formal skills training and it needed to be improved significantly if the young population were to give the best through their productive years.

A productive workforce would help in alleviating the poverty level, he asserted and called for utilising the opportunity to hone skills under schemes like Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna. Due priority was given to training and certification of youth migrating overseas for work in 110 job roles, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu added.

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Y.S. Chowdary and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas were among those present.