Police take Left party activists into custody at Pandit Nehru Bus Station in Vijayawada on Saturday. —Photo: V. Raju

The bandh call given by the Opposition parties in protest against denial of the Special Category Status to the State by the Centre evoked mixed response in Vijayawada city on Saturday.

While the impact was partial on the education sector with only a few of them remaining closed, shops and other commercial establishments downed their shutters in the morning hours only to resume business in the post-lunch session.

Leaders of the Left parties and the YSR Congress Party staged a massive protest at Pandit Nehru Bus Station, Lenin Centre and other places and scores of them, including CPI (M) leaders P. Madhu and Ch. Babu Rao, former Minister Kolusu Parthasaradhi (YSRC) and Congress city president Malladi Vishnu, were taken into custody. Rasta rokos were staged at the Kanaka Durga Varadhi and other junctions.

Tension built up at the PNBS following a mild scuffle between the leaders of the CPI and the CPI(M) and the police personnel. Amid constant slogans raised by the demonstrators, the police tried to stop the leaders from preventing movement of buses.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, CPI leader Donepudi Sankar said the Telugu Desam Party in the State was equally culpable on the issue. He alleged that the government had instructed the DGP to ensure failure of the bandh by using force against them.

“If Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is sincere about SCS, why is he allowing police to arrest the Opposition leaders who are fighting for the rights of the people of the State,” wondered CPI(M) leader Donepudi Kasinadh.

He said the SCS was essential for the State and there was a need for the ruling party leaders also to come on to the street to fight for the people’s cause.

Members of the Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists also took out a rally in support of the SCS.

Good response in rural Krishna

The bandh evoked good response across the rural Krishna district on Saturday. People from all walks of life voluntarily supported the bandh. Rythu Bazaars, petrol bunks, educational institutions, banks and other malls remained closed till evening.

Activists of the YSRC and Left parties did not allow plying of buses across the district.

The bandh passed off peacefully without any untoward incident.

The police made tight security arrangements and arrested key leaders, including YSRC leader Perni Nani and others.