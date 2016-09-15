No role of nurses and Class-IV staff in infant kidnap, say hospital authorities

Even 60 days after the baby kidnap incident reported in the Old Government Hospital in the city, the government has not taken any concrete steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

The hospital authorities are still following the same old ‘tag system’ for babies in the Special Care Unit (SCU). Rumours spread that some ‘influential doctors’ met a Minister who stopped action against them in the case.

On July 14, unidentified persons whisked away a six-day-old baby boy from the incubator in the SCU and the parents, Subramanyam and Kalyani, lodged a complained with the Governorpet police.

South Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Srinivas who took up the investigation formed five teams. The police cracked the case based on a phone call made by an unidentified person and apprehended M. Naga Malleswari and Raju of Avanigadda who allegedly kidnapped the baby boy from the hospital and recovered the baby in 36 hours. The hospital management dismissed a private security guard who helped Malleswari in whisking away the baby from the incubator. Doctors said the Closed Circuit Cameras (CC Cameras), installed in the hospital premises, were defunct.

RFID not installed

Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas who visited the hospital had said that measures would be taken to provide security for the infants and patients. He said Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) would be installed in the hospital to prevent recurrence of such incidents. “The Government has not introduced RFID in any Government Hospitals in the district even after the baby kidnap incident in the capital, which rocked the State. There are chances of the tags put to the babies slipping away after third or fourth day and infants could be swapped while changing from one cradle to the other or while taken for a bath,” said a mother preferring anonymity.

Many loopholes

Speaking to The Hindu on Wednesday, City Police Commissioner D. Gautam Sawang said the infant was abducted due to human negligence and that they identified several loopholes in the security in the hospital premises.

“A report has been submitted on ‘human error’ in the case. Police also recommended for remedial measures and the issue was discussed at higher levels,” Mr. Sawang said.

Government Hospital Superintendent M. Jagan Mohan said eight CC Cameras had been installed after the incident and security stepped up. “One record assistant was responsible for the baby kidnap was suspended a female worker has been deputed to hand over the babies to mothers by following a procedure. Unlike earlier, security guards will not enter the ward and the main entrance and other gates in the hospital are being monitored regularly,” said the hospital superintendent.