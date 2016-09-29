Sleuths of Central Crime Station (CCS) arrested a B. Tech student and a diploma student, in separate cases and recovered four laptops, worth about Rs. 1.2 lakh, from their possession on Wednesday.

T. Akhil, a native of Palasa in Srikakulam district, was pursuing engineering in a private college in the city. He was staying in a room along with his classmates.

A few days ago, Akhil allegedly stole three laptops of his friends and pretended innocent when they questioned about the missing electronic gadgets. Following a complaint, police registered a case and took him into custody when he was trying to sell the laptops near NTR Complex.

In another case, Ch. Syam Prasad, a diploma student, went to a hardware shop to repair his laptop and while returning stole a laptop from the shop and escaped.

Police seized the laptop and took him into custody on Wednesday.

Four held

The CCS police arrested four persons V. Nandadeep, K. Umamahesh, V. Durga Prasad and Y. Rajesh of the city and a juvenile, who committed theft in an under construction building and a shop. Police recovered a huge quantity of cigarette packets and electric cable bundles from them.