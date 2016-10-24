Members of the Ayush National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) Paramedical Association staged a protest by seeking alms as the government has not been paying wages for the last seven months.

Expressing concern over the negligent attitude of the government in paying salaries for them, the compounders and nursing orderly organised ‘Bikshatana’ on Besant Road in the city on Sunday.

About 700 paramedical staff are working in Ayush Hospitals in the State and the government was neglecting the hospitals and was not paying wages to the staff. Many hospitals are functioning without doctors and there was no supply of drugs for many hospitals, the staff alleged. The protesters urged the government to pay the salaries due to them and recruit doctors in all Ayush Hospitals in the State.

Association president P. Srinivas Rao, vice-president P. Suresh Gupta and protesters from all over the State participated in the programme.

