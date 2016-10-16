The Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists (ISA) is going to organise an Anaesthesia Awareness run on the World Anaesthesia Day from the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here on Sunday morning.

ISA Vijayawada president G V Chalapathi Rao said at a press conference the run would be conducted from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Every year, awareness programmes were conducted on October 16, the World Anaesthesia Day (WAD), he said.

WAD is observed to commemorate the first successful demonstration of Anaesthesia at the Massachusetts General Hospital. Evolution of Anaesthesia led to the performance of surgeries that were till then considered impossible. Surgeons performed more intricate and inaccessible procedures with continuous vigil on the functioning of vital organs like the heart, kidneys, liver and lungs. This led to the evolution of 18 subspecialities of surgical branches and many medical branches involving Anaesthesiologists, Dr Chalapathi Rao said.

There were about 1,500 anaesthesiologists in Andhra Pradesh and 150 more were being added every year after the completion of 3 years of post-graduation.

The role of modern anaesthesiologist had expanded not only to operation theatres but to also managing intensive care units, Trauma Units, Labour Analgesia and management of cancer and chronic pain, he said. ISA Vijayawada secretary Kiran Indupalli, Andhra Pradesh president V Raja and former president Y Ramesh Babu was present.