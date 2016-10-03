Four journalists from the State will be honoured with the ‘Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishna Best Educational News Story Award’ by Minister Ganta Srinivas and Palle Raghunath Reddy in the city on Monday.

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Andhra Pradesh, which is conducting the awards ceremony, selected four journalists from A.P. for their work in the year 2015. Also, senior journalists will speak on the topic ‘Role of journalists in development of academia’, according to SSA representatives. State School Education Commissioner, State project director and Community Mobilisation Officers from all districts will take part in the event.