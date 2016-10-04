An auto driver reportedly kidnapped a third class boy and allegedly threatened his mother to fulfil his desire. Police arrested the driver and rescued the child.

The auto driver, G. Subba Rao, a native of Musunuru village, allegedly kidnapped the boy on Monday while he was playing in front of his house. He detained the boy in a lodge, called up his mother over mobile phone, and asked her to come to the lodge. She is working as Asha Worker in the village.

The suspect demanded the woman to fulfil his desire, and threatened to kill her son, if she did not come to the lodge. When the boy’s mother alerted the kin, who approached the police and they rescued the boy.

“Following a complaint, we arrested Subba Rao and registered a case under Section 363 of IPC (Kidnap). He was produced in the court,” said Nuzvid DSP V. Srinivas.