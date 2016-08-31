Artistic skater Riya for China, Italy

Qualifies in selection tourney held in Ahmedabad

Thirteen-year-old city skater Riya Saboo is all set to take wings to China and later to Italy to take part in her international skating fixtures, according to the Roller Skaters’ Association of Andhra Pradesh secretary Durga Prasad here on Tuesday.

The Class VIII artistic skater from the V.P. Siddhartha College won her qualification in the selection tournament held in Ahmedabad in July. “She will take part in the Asian Artistic skating championship to be held at Lishui in China from October 23 to November 12 and later she will take part in the world artistic skating to be held in Italy,” said Mr. Prasad. Riya, coached by Satyanarayana and Anuradha, has been practising at the rink for the past six years.

He said Riya would be performing her movements on the rink for three to five minutes and she was likely to face stiff competition from skaters from China and Korea. “Skaters from these countries are in an advantageous position as they learn artistic skating on a synthetic rink from the first day. But for young Riya who is honing her skills at DRRMC Indoor Stadium concrete rink it will be a Herculean task,” he felt.

He said Vijayawada was yet to get a rink of international standards forcing talented skaters to look for advanced training in other places.