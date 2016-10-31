Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Raosaid that the job mela would b conduced at Jakkampudi Mandal Parishat school. The candidates from Ibrahimpatnam, G. Kondur, Mylavaram mandals who completed B.Tech, B.Pharmacy,MBA, intermediate, diploma courses and 10th standard can attend the job mela to find jobs suitable to them. As many as 17 companies would participate in the mela. The candidates can register their names by logging on tohttp://jobmela.apsdc.in. They also can contact toll free number 18004252422 for any clarifications and further details, he said.

Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation (APSDC) will organise a job mela for unemployed youth in Mylavaram constituency on November 3.

