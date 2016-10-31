The Andhra Pradesh Government is setting up ‘A.P Lounge’ at the 47th Annual Meeting of World Economic Forum beginning at Davos in the Swiss city Davos on Jan 17, 2017.

The Government has sanctioned Rs.4.33 crore to the Confederation of Indian Industry to enable it reserve a strategic location at the venue and do other necessary arrangements for marketing and logistics.

The CEO of AP-Economic Development Board has held discussions in this regard with the CII recently and worked out the finer details of A.P.’s participation in the prestigious event.