VIT-AP branch set to come up at a cost of Rs.300 crore in the first phase

Founder and Chancellor of the Chennai-based Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) G. Viswanathan on Tuesday said that in the next few years, the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in the higher education sector of Andhra Pradesh would enhance by leaps and bounds.

“School education in A.P. is very good. Students of this State, after passing SSC exams, can compete in any national-level exam. In the higher education sector, the GER is at 23.6 per cent, slightly above the national average. The administration wing of this sector is very strong and in the next few years, the GER will zoom bringing about a vast change in the education scenario,” Dr. Viswanathan told The Hindu .

The VIT has taken the lead in making a foray into the higher education sector of Andhra Pradesh, raising the hopes of the local student community.

Entry of the premier educational institution in Amaravati, the emerging new capital, is seen as the first step towards realisation of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s dream to transform the State into a knowledge hub.

200 acres allotted

The University has been allotted 200 acres spreading across Velagapudi, Ainavolu and Sakamuru villages in the Amaravati region to establish world class educational institutions. For now the institution has embarked on construction of VIT-AP branch at a cost of Rs. 300 crore in the first phase. “We have expansion plans that include establishment of science, arts and architecture colleges. Mr. Naidu also wants us to start a medical college in future,” said Dr. Viswanathan.

To encourage talent from rural areas, the University will launch A.P. Star education scheme, which is aimed at supporting children from Government-run schools in rural areas.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will formally launch the ‘A.P. Star’ scheme and the village-adoption programme at a programme on November 3.

