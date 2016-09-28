AP, which is going to be a major hotspot for construction activity, has the opportunity to be the role model for the nation by putting into practice sustainable building concepts, said Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director, Research and Advocacy.

She was speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day training programme on ‘Sustainable Building Concepts and Practices’ for the engineers of the AP Pollution Control Board here on Tuesday.

APPCB Chairman G.N. Phani Kumar stressed the need for green buildings in the State in order to bring down temperatures in cities. “If we wish to bring down the temperatures in our cities by a degree or two we have to change our attitude towards construction,” he said.