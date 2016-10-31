The Andhra Pradesh Cooperative Oilseeds Growers’ Federation Limited (AP - OILFED) is setting up an oil packaging station near Krishnapatnam in Nellore district at a cost of Rs. 2.50 crore and has embarked on the revival and expansion of its ailing groundnut mill at Anantapur.

The packaging station near Krishnapatnam will be ready by January and the necessary formalities for restarting operations at the groundnut mill at Anantapur are being completed, said OILFED Vice-Chairman and Managing Director G.S. Phani Kishore.

Addressing mediapersons at the newly opened headquarters of AP-OILFED at Auto Nagar here, Mr. Kishore said the packaging station at Krishnapatnam would make a whole range of edible oils available at cheaper prices in the southern districts of A.P.

“Six machines that can pack total 50 tonnes of oil per day are being installed at the packaging station, and proposals were submitted for turning around the groundnut mill at Anantapur by June 2017,” Mr. Kishore said.

Procurement of oil palm from three mandals - Kirlampudi, Prathipadu and Yeleswaram - in East Godavari district and two - Lingapalem and Pedavegi - in West Godavari continued on a sustained scale. An increasing number of traders from Karnataka and Telangana were procuring Vijaya brand oils of AP-OILFED, which stood for quality among a host of brands available in the market, the MD added.