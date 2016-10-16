The Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) signed two MoUs with Russian corporations in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit at Goa on Saturday. CEO J. Krishna Kishore signed the MoUs on behalf of the EDB at the Russia India Bilateral Meeting.

The first MoU was with United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) for construction of a shipbuilding facility in the State. The USC is the biggest shipbuilding corporation in Russia which supplied 70 per cent of the naval ships in India including submarines along with its subsidiaries and partners.

The USC has an order book of over $20 billion with substantial orders from the Indian Defence industry.

The second MoU was with Alexeev’s Central Hydrofoil Design Bureau, Radar MMS and Morinsis–AGAT and Elcom Systems Private Limited for setting up manufacturing and servicing facilities in the respective areas of specialisation.

They include research, design, construction, testing and operation of high-speed vessels, civil purpose radio-electronic systems and suites, precision instruments, special software, systems engineering in the field of marine data computing equipment and electromagnetic compatibility of radio-electronic facilities and electronics design, development, manufacturing and services.