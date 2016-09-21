Retired professor of Cardiology P Bhaskara Naidu, currently Senior Cardiologist and Academic Director of Ramesh Hospitals, has been unanimously elected as the president of the Cardiological Society of India, A.P. Chapter (APCSI).

Dr. Bhaskara Naidu said that the primary objective of the association was creating awareness about heart disease among people. APCSI was deprived of a building after bifurcation of the State. The first endeavour of the A.P.Chapter was constructing a new building he said.

The others elected as office-bearer of the association the are vice-presidents Ramesh Hospitals Chief Cardiologist P Ramesh Babu, P Sujatha, A Vasanth Kumar, P N S Haritha, joint secretaries B Venkateswara Rao and B Yugandhar and treasurer A.Purnanand.