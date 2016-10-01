Prime Minister Narendra Modi shaking hands with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during the inauguration of the Indian Sanitation Conference in New Delhi on Friday.— Photo: AFP

Innovative technologies introduced for waste management

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday asserted that Andhra Pradesh would be the first State in the country in Swachh Bharat mission. The State had already achieved Open Defecation Free (ODF) in 110 municipalities. The government also planned to make all villages ODF, he said.

Mr. Naidu participated in INDOSAN programme organised here. On its sidelines, he said A.P. had introduced many innovative technologies with regard to solid and other waste management. As many as 10 waste –to-energy plants were set up and the State had been in the forefront in the waste management and Swachh Bharat mission, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a very good message on Swachh Bharat. India would achieve the set targets by 2019, he said.

To a question, Mr. Naidu said, “Any challenge to the sovereignty, we have to protect ourselves. The Prime Minister did a very good job. We are proud of him. We are proud of every jawan. They did an extremely good job. We congratulate them.”

Tirupati has been selected under smart cities programme. This takes the total cities to three with Visakhapatnam and Kakinada being selected already. Amaravati would be developed in a big way. It would the best city in the country and the world, he said.