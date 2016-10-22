Naidu apprises Narasimhan of welfare initiatives, law and order

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan after both took part in the Police Commemoration Day programme here on Friday. They discussed various issues during their one-hour-long interaction at a hotel where the Governor stayed on his arrival on Thursday night.

Speaking to media persons later, Mr. Narasimhan said there were no disputes between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as it was made out by the media and that outstanding issues if any would be resolved through discussions. “The situation is peaceful,” he observed.

Asked whether the Cabinet expansion, which is said to be on the cards, came up for discussion, he replied in the negative. Mr. Naidu said he apprised the Governor of the implementation of development and welfare schemes and also the law and order scenario. He said a decision on giving some buildings belonging to A.P. for the construction of the new Secretariat complex of Telangana would be taken soon and he took the same to the notice of the Governor.

Mr. Naidu also told the Governor about the government’s intention to sort out the issues with Telangana in an amicable manner. The government’s preparedness to release water to Tamil Nadu and other latest developments were informed to the Governor.