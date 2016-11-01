Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu chairing the Cabinet meeting at his Camp Office in Vijayawada on Monday.— Photo: By Arrangement

Nod for four private varsities with an investment of Rs. 3,030 crore

The State Cabinet has resolved to set up a sub-committee to look into the possible legal complications involved in transferring the government buildings to Telangana, for which the Telangana government has placed a formal request earlier.

Briefing mediapersons on the Cabinet decisions, Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said the Telangana government’s request was to be examined in view of the continued shifting of A.P. Secretariat from Hyderabad and whether it would cause problems vis-à-vis the A.P. Reorganisation Act was to be checked.

The Cabinet sanctioned 290 additional posts for the Chief Minister’s Security Group, guidelines were sought to be framed for taking up land pooling in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati Urban Development Authorities and clearance was given for the establishment of four private universities with an investment of nearly Rs. 3,030 crore.

The four private universities are the Institute of Financial Management Research, Veltech University, World Peace University and the Great Lakes International University.

The Cabinet has cleared the decks for the establishment of Bhavani Island Tourism Corporation.

Power subsidy increased

The Cabinet has also decided to increase the power subsidy for 62 textile units from Rs. 0. 75 to Re. 1 in accordance with the Industrial Investment Promotion Policy (IIPP)-2005-10 and another 32 textile units from Rs. 0.75 to Rs. 2 per unit as per the IIPP 2010-15. The total financial burden entailed by them on the exchequer is Rs. 281 crore.

Another important decision taken by the Cabinet is allotment of 129 acres at Gurrampalem village in Pendurthy Mandal of Visakhapatnam to the APIIC for the development of electronic hardware manufacturing cluster at the rate of Rs. 18 lakh per acre.

Land allotted at Gurrampalem for development of electronic hardware manufacturing cluster