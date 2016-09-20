Trying to get legal sanctity for the package

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Y.S. Chowdary said the financial package announced for Andhra Pradesh was devised in such a manner that the State would get more than its rightful share of assistance from the Centre. The proposed railway zone and delimitation of constituencies are being worked out. Any other unresolved issues between A.P. and Telangana would be sorted out by the Union Home Minister as they were inter-state in nature, he stated.

Addressing media persons here on Monday, Mr. Chowdary said the financial package could actually exceed Rs.2.25 lakh crore and that the State was asked to avail loans from external agencies with the assurance that the repayments would be made by the Central government. It would stand as the guarantor for credit sourced from the World Bank and other multilateral agencies. “Efforts are under way to get the package announced by the Finance Minister the requisite legal sanctity.”