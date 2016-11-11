A high-level business delegation from Andhra Pradesh (A.P.), led by its Economic Development Board (EDB) CEO J. Krishna Kishore, participated in the Cross-Border Investment and Trade Fair at Guizhou Inland Opening-up Pilot Economic Zone in China on Thursday. The delegation met Guizhou Province Vice-Governor Qin Rupei and other government officials.

According to official sources, Mr. Rupei shared his vision on creating congenial business relations between the two countries, and said China and India had a natural synergy in leveraging their respective strengths in various sectors through mutual collaboration. “The Guizhou Province, which is China’s 8th open economic zone having a complete ecosystem comprising education, manufacturing, skill development, tourism and healthcare sectors, is keen on fostering relations with A.P. for mutually beneficial investments,” he stated.

Mr. Krishna Kishore invited companies there to invest in India’s first Coastal Economic Zone coming up in A.P. and requested Mr. Rupei to appoint an official from the Guizhou Province on the EDB advisory board.