The students from Andhra Pradesh have the distinct feature of coping with academics and social atmosphere, according to NIIT Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Vijay K. Thadani.

“Their special quality is the ability to mingle with people from various ethnicities,” he said speaking to media on the sidelines of his talk on ‘Careers of the Future’ attended by hundreds of students here on Sunday. “We are looking for the best talent in the country and have been to this city which has lot of talented students. The NIIT University (NU), Rajasthan, is ready to encourage brilliant students of Class X through the NU Scholar Search Programme (NSSP). Students who meet academic requirement of this programme will get 100 per cent tuition fee wavier for entire course after completion of Class XII,” said Mr. Vijay who is also co-founder of the NU. He said 11 per cent of the NU’s students belonged to Andhra Pradesh and there were parents who were willing to send their wards anywhere when better education was provided.

NU President Prof. V.S. Rao said there were a lot of scholarships available for students and all the students who scored highest marks in Class X could apply for NSSP now.