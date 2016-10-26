Ajay Jain, Principal Secretary (Energy and Infrastructure and Investment) said here on Tuesday the programme of LED street lighting in urban local bodies was expected to be completed by November. Of the 13.24 lakh LED street lights installed in the country so far, around 5.08 lakh were in A.P. alone, he said.

Delivering the keynote address at a national workshop on skill development in LED street lights installation, operation and maintenance, Mr. Jain said installation of 90,000 LED street lights in Los Angeles took about a year. The public power utilities of A.P. needed just a couple of months to replace nearly 96,000 conventional lights with LED lights.

It was a proud achievement of the Energy Efficiency Services Limited and DISCOMs. A comprehensive action plan which contemplated to provide 5-star rated electrical appliances to every household was under implementation, Mr. Jain added.

Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner G. Veerapandian said the LED street lighting project in Vijayawada was helpful in creating better visibility at the Ghats and streets during the Krishna Pushkaram. The VMC had been relieved of payment of any Operation and Maintenance charges towards street lights during the entire period of the project of seven years he said and thanked the Central and the State governments for it.