Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu at the inauguration of the A.P. Postal Circle and A.P. Telecom Circle, in Vijayawada on Tuesday. Minister of State for Communications (independent charge) and Railways Manoj Sinha is seen.— PHOTO: V. RAJU

State to allot five acres of land to the Postal Department in Amaravati

A new era in postal and telegraph services began with the launch of A.P. Postal and Telecom Circles here on Tuesday.

The Central government also plans to launch 13 circles in all districts in the State. All these 13 circles would function under the main circle of the State.

While Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu launched the A.P. Postal Circle, Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu launched the telecom circle. The postal and telecom circles were launched close to two-and-half years after bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Naidu said that the State government would provide five-acre land in Amaravati for the Postal Department. The government would also provide space in every panchayat for setting up of Common Service Centre by the Postal Department. Another five-acre land would be earmarked to the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). But the BSNL should construct an iconic structure there. The Andhra Pradesh State Fibernet Limited was ready to work with the BSNL, he said.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said that the new circles would cater to the needs of Andhra Pradesh. The Postal Department made a turnaround when people thought that it would be closed down. The department began offering multiple services to people and the postman would cover every nook and corner, he said, adding that the department should become self-sustained if not earning profits.

Stating that this year marked the 250th year of the postal system launched in India by Lord Clive in 1766, the Union Minister said that the Postal Department was a symbol of national unity.

Union Minister of State for Communications (independent charge) Manoj Sinha said that India Posts played an important role in the Direct Benefit Transfer Scheme in the country. The department kick-started the process to launch India Post Payment Bank (IPPB) with 100 per cent equity of the government. The IPPB was likely to be started by September 2017, he said.

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Y.S. Chowdary, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas, Visakhapatnam MP K. Hari babu, BSNL CMD Anupam Srivastava, Department of Posts Secretary M. V. Sudhakar, Andhra Pradesh Circle Chief Post Master-General P. Sampath and others were present.