The Andhra Pradesh government is contemplating hosting Kalachakra, a congregation of Buddhists from around the world, at Amaravati in Guntur district, and invite the Dalai Lama as the chief guest for the ‘initiation’ function. Kalachakra was last held in A.P at the same temple town of Amaravati in 2006.

At a review meeting on tourism at his residence at Undavalli on Friday, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu instructed the officials concerned to make plans for the event after taking the advice of Buddhist monks.

He also expressed his idea to get a huge statue of Lord Buddha installed on the Sitanagaram hill.

Besides, he said an international dance (Kuchipudi) and music festival would be organised in the State in the first half of next year.