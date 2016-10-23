Pleasant surprise awaits global investors, says official

The Sunrise State of Andhra Pradesh, ranked No. 2 in Ease of Doing Business by the World Bank (2014-15), beckoned international investors for developing tourism projects in 79 virgin land parcels spread across 13 districts in the State at the UAE – India Economic Forum 2016 in Dubai.

In a total area of 1,279 acres, the State has categorised these projects under seven major themes such as MICE, beaches, recreation, eco-tourism, religious tourism, wayside amenities and heritage/historic tourism. Banking on a futuristic Tourism Mission launched last year along with a tourism policy envisaging multiple incentives for investors, the State has so far realised projects worth Rs. 4,019 crore in the last one year with another Rs. 10,000 crore of investments in the pipeline.

Clear roadmap

AP Tourism Policy offers both fiscal and non-fiscal incentives to investors. It also identifies a clear roadmap of investment approach in infrastructure project development where in a majority of the projects would be build either through private investments or through PPP model. The government will also undertake select tourism projects in its endeavour to build a sustainable ecosystem in the State.

Tourism Secretary N. Srikanth, delivering the keynote address at the UAE-India Economic Forum 2016 in Dubai, said: “Our aspiration is to develop Andhra Pradesh as one of the most preferred destinations globally. To fulfil this dream and give a major fillip to tourism, we aim to create a world-class tourism infrastructure in the State duly supported by best-in-class hotels, most modern rail, road and air network and excel in every aspect of tourism infrastructure development.”

Pointing to the fact that India and UAE shared an illustrated history of economic and trade relations, he appealed to industry leaders to invest in tourism projects in Andhra Pradesh. “We assure you all-round cooperation from a favourable land lease policy, to fiscal benefits and non-fiscal incentives. With a single desk window in place we assure clearance of all approvals in 21 days. Our focus is on fast-tracking projects to enhance infrastructure and tourist engagement,” he said.