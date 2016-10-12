Andhra Bank Managing Director and CEO Suresh N. Patel has said that he bank will take steps for effective functioning of bank mitras.

Mr. Patel and others visited Buddhavaram in Gannavaram mandal, Chodavaram in Penamaluru mandal and Gudavaalli in Vijayawada (Rural) mandal, and 23rd ward in Vijayawada city to interact with the bank mitras.

The team also inspected the cashless ration distribution, which is being implemented in 400 locations in the district in coordination with Andhra Bank.

Cooperation

On the occasion, he said that the bank would extend its cooperation in offering its services in more locations and ration shops.

Gannavaram Tehsildar M. Madhuri, Andhra Bank Financial inclusion general manager Vinay Varma, Vijayawada Circle General Manager Ranganath, Zonal manager Krishna Rao and others were present.