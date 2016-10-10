The e-commerce and web technologies giant Amazon is going to join the likes of Microsoft and Google in training the students of Andhra Pradesh in the latest industry-oriented technologies through the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC).

According to APSSDC director K. Lakshmi Narayana, Amazon Web Services, a cloud computing service provider, is keen on training students of the State in cloud computing technologies on the lines of Google which plans to train one million students across the country in cloud technology.

Speaking to The Hindu , Mr. Lakshmi Narayana said that in the wake of emerging revolutionary technologies like data analytics, cloud computing, big data and cyber security, companies are looking to explore young talents and they believe AP is the place which has the right environment and ecosystem.

Focus on tribal areas

“In fact, all the companies are much satisfied with the students of AP and they prefer us over other States. Only factor that let our students down was lack of opportunities and an ecosystem to exhibit talent,” he said adding that SSDC is focusing on producing quality professionals by adopting up-to-date curriculum and sector-wise skill councils.

“SSDC is playing the role of a catalyst for the students by enhancing their skills besides providing an ecosystem to reach out to the industry. We are also increasing our focus on tribal areas to tap the local talent,” he added.

Speaking about start-ups, Mr. Narayana said that though SSDC is not much concentrating on incubation centres it is putting efforts to bring awareness on start-ups and various opportunities for the students.

“We are creating an environment in classrooms for the students to think of start-up ideas. There is more need to create awareness among the students,” he added.

Mr. Narayana further said that Training of Trainers programmes is also being used to spread the knowledge gained through training offered by the companies to more number of students across the State.

