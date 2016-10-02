Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has exhorted officials of the AP-CRDA and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department to ensure that the quality of buildings coming up in Amaravati conformed to global standards.

He wanted due priority to be given to the creation of top-class infrastructure that connects Amaravati to other parts of the world.

In a review meeting on the construction of Amaravati, at his residence at Undavalli in Guntur district on Saturday, Mr. Naidu said his endeavour was to see the Capital city figure in the world’s 5 best cities which has clean mass mobility systems and infrastructure that facilitates sustainable living.

Earlier, CRDA Commissioner Ch. Sridhar gave a presentation to the CM, Ministers P. Narayana and Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and other officials on the status of construction of the capital city.

CRDA Additional Commissioner A. Mallikarjuna and representatives of Guizhou Maritime Silk Road International Investment Corporation were present.