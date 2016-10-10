In on open letter, Naidu thanks farmers of the region for making it happen

Two days ahead of Vijaya Dasami, Chief Minister N. Chndrababu Naidu became nostalgic and thanked the farmers of Amaravati who parted with their land for Capital city Amaravati.

Outlining his plans and vision for the State in an open letter on Sunday, Mr. Naidu said that the credit for Amaravati taking a shape goes to the farmers. The Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) implemented without any glitch won laurels at the national level and all major States are examining this as a case study. The sacrifices of the small and medium farmers would be certainly remembered forever, he said, adding, “I am confident of giving a definite shape to a world-class capital city Amaravati by Vijaya Dasami next year.” The construction and development of a world-class capital city was crucial and mandatory to usher in economic growth and achieve progress in all spheres of socio-economic sections of society, he said.

Education hub

As part of making the peoples capital Amaravati as the education hub of the country, 13 leading international schools from across the globe expressed keen interest in setting up their campuses in the new capital city. This interest was expressed at the roundtable on international schools held in Vijayawada.

As the power, agriculture and water were the critical elements for the economic development the state, the government was fully focusing on these sectors. The government was targeting to improve the Human Development Index (HDI) and take it on a par with countries such as Norway, Denmark, Switzerland, America, and Australia, he said.

Bold initiatives

Bold initiatives on the power front led to the transformation of the sector from a deficit power to a power-surplus state. After ensuring adequate quantum of power, the next step is to ensure quality of power supply at global standards, he said.

Referring to water resources, Mr Naidu said that the government was committed to completion of the Polavaram project by 2018, and plans to interlink rivers Godavari and Penna. Already two major rivers —Godavari and Krishna — were inter-linked through the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Project. The objective is to make AP a drought-free State.