Arrangements under way for Dasara festival celebrations on the premises of the GVR Government College of Music and Dance in Vijayawada.— Photo: V RAJU

‘Govt. should ensure the premises is used only for cultural activities useful for students’

Joining hands with the students of the Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government College of Music and Dance here on Wednesday, college alumni sought the intervention of the State government regarding non-academic functions in the premises.

At a press conference held in the college premises, alumni association president S. Subramanyam said the college established in 1960 had produced eminent artists, singers, dancers including Mangalampalli Balamurali Krishna, Nukala Chinasatyanarayana and several others over the decades.

“Such a college is now being misused for private functions, religious events, marriages, school functions and others with the support of politicians which is not tolerable. The ruling party foundation day too was held here during college hours and the organisers are often damaging property like chairs, compound walls and others,”he said.

Mr. Subramanyam demanded the government to ensure that the college premises was used only for cultural activities useful for the students and form a committee to put an end to these issues.

Association vice-president B.V. Durga Bhavani, K. Suryanarayana, B. Kameswara Rao and a large number of alumni and students took part.