The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department is going to introduce English medium in all municipal schools starting from 2017-18 academic year for all classes except Class X.

Principal Secretary Karikal Valaven in an official order stated that following the suggestions of the committee which was formed to study the need for English medium schools as well as other stakeholders the decision is taken.

According to the order, parallel sections of English medium from Classes I to V in all municipal and corporation schools with strength of more than 100 students and having five teachers will be created.

In upper primary schools, Telugu medium sections in Classes VI, VII and VIII will be converted into English medium if the strength of the schools is more than 101 students and having five teacher posts.

For the high schools with more than 100 students the existing classes will be converted into English medium. Teachers will be trained in English language through various service training programmes.