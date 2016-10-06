Alankaram today

On Aswyuja Suddha Panchami this year, sixth day of Dasara festival, goddess Kanaka Durga will be decorated as Sri Lalitha Tripura Sundari Devi.

The temple adorns presiding deity as Sri Lalitha Tripura Sundari Devi as Adi Sankara installed a Sri Chakra here. With which her furious turned into peaceful and serene. She is seated on Lord Siva, while goddess Sri Lakshmi Devi and Sarswati Devi are there on right and left with ‘vinjamarams’ (fans) in their hands to serve her as described in Lalita Sahasranama stotram as ‘ sachamara ramavaani savya dakshita sevita ’.