The Energy, Infrastructure and Investment (EI&I) Department on Saturday issued an order sanctioning Rs. 24 crore towards the value of structures, trees, poultry sheds and drip material of farmers who gave their lands in four villages in Gannavaram mandal under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) for expansion of the airport. The amount will be paid in respect of lands situated in Ajjampudi, Allapuram, Buddhavaram and Keesarapalli villages as per the recent report submitted by Nuzvid Sub-Collector G. Lakshmisha to the EI&I Department.

A total of 494 farmers – 334 in Buddhavaram, 115 in Ajjampudi, 32 in Keesarapalli and 13 in Allapuram (who parted with their lands under the LPS for the airport expansion) will get the money, which is in addition to Rs.6.53 crore that was already deposited with the Public Accounts Office towards payment of pensions and annuity to the eligible ones. It may be noted that the government had passed orders for implementing the LPS for expanding the airport and framed rules thereof through G.O MS No. 190 of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department dated August 27, 2015. The LPS notification was issued by the Competent Authority (District Collector) for a total of 1,229 acres spread across Ajjampudi, Allapuram, Atkuru, Buddhavaram, Chinavutapalli, Gannavaram, and other villages.