AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association has asked the victims to lay siege to national and State highways on Saturday.

Association honourary president Muppalla Nageswara Rao on Friday said they were forced to lay siege the roads in a “can’t but situation.” The government has not responded to the repeated requests of agents and customers who invested crores of rupees in Agrigold.

The rasta roko is being organised to draw the attention of and mount pressure on the government. The people were requested to postpone their travel plans, he said.