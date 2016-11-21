Members of The AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association demanded that the government expedite the auction process and do justice to the victims.

The association State committee meeting was held here on Sunday.

Welcoming the auction of AgriGold assets announced by the High Court through the Crime Investigation Department (CID), association State honorary president and CPI State joint secretary Muppalla Nageswara Rao said that the government should take steps for auctioning the remaining properties of the firm.

Association State general secretary V. Tirupati Rao said the assets put for auction were under the mortgage of a bank and the first phase of the auction would not benefit the victims.

He urged the CID police, who are investigating the multi-crore scam, to auction the remaining assets of AgriGold group of companies.