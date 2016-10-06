Mulls over serving notices on channels questioning their legality

Some of the yesteryear actresses who play agony aunts trying to solve the problems of estranged couples or marital discord through TV shows, have raised the hackles of Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission.

Upset with their counselling-cum-dispute-resolution shows that have apparently been garnering huge TRP ratings, the Mahila Commission is contemplating serving notices on the channels telecasting these reality shows questioning their legality.

Actress Jeevitha’s Bathuku Jataka Bandi in Zee Telugu channel, Sumalatha’s Samsaram Oka Chadrangam in Maa TV and the most recent Roja’s Rachchabanda in Gemini TV have come under fire. Ironically, these programmes find ready audience and the TRP ratings are shooting up.

The popularity of these shows have been soaring amid sharp criticism by a section of the public. Jayasudha, who also moderated a similar show for a brief period, was sharply criticised for “failing to set her house in order” before trying to help others do so.

“We are disturbed at the manner in which these women (actresses) handle the people involved in such sensitive cases. What is the locus standi of these former artists to play the judge’s role and what about the efficacy of such judgments or settlements they have been resorting to,” wondered a staff member of the Mahila Commission.

Commission Chairperson Nannapaneni Rajakumari, it is said, has been apprised of the issue and she is looking into the modalities of addressing it in the best possible way.

“Taking advantage of their celebrity status, these women at times resort to high-handed behaviour which is highly objectionable. Who has given them the authority to play the judge? We handle all kinds of counselling at our centres here. We don’t remember having spoken to anyone in such rude fashion,” said the staffer.

Migration of labour

The Mahila Commission, at the moment, is also focussed on a couple of other issues such as surrogacy and migration of labour from Andhra Pradesh to the Gulf countries.

“There are no clear-cut guidelines to deal with these cases. Wherever we go, we get suggestions on change of policies related to these issues,” she said.

An increasing trend of portraying women in vamp’s role is on the rise and a serious cause of concern for the Mahila Commission.

