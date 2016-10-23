With photo

Film actor and Movie Artists’ Association (MAA) President Rajendra Prasad met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s residence here on Saturday.

Mr. Naidu assured the senior actor of full support from the government for development of the film industry, and asked him to come up with concrete proposals thereof for taking necessary action.

While recalling the active participation of film artistes in Janmabhoomi programme during Mr. Naidu’s previous tenure as Chief Minister, Mr. Prasad said the Movie Artists’ Association would contribute its mite for the development of the the Sunrise State.