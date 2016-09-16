Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu sharing a lighter moment with Congress leader Devineni Rajasekhar (Nehru) after the latter joined the TDP, in Vijayawada on Thursday.— PHOTO: V RAJU

‘Will spare no effort to get the wishes of people fulfilled’.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said acceptance of the special package was a conscious decision he had taken. The Chief Minister said he favoured the package because the Central government had given him an assurance to “balance” it with the benefits envisaged under the Special Category Status (SCS).

Mr. Naidu said he did not compromise on the provisions of the A.P. Reorganisation Act and believed that the Central government would do whatever was required for the development of the State.

Welcoming Congress leader Devineni Rajasekhar (Nehru) and his son Avinash into the TDP here, Mr. Naidu said he had visited New Delhi 23 times in the last two-and-a-half years and would spare no effort to get the wishes of the people fulfilled.

He expressed confidence that the BJP would not renege on its commitments and people would understand his actions.

Dig at Jagan

“While I am working round the clock to overcome the crisis caused by bifurcation, YSR Congress president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy is trying to defame me by making all sorts of accusations. My sincerity and commitment to development and the track record of Singapore companies with which the government joined hands for the construction of Amaravati are beyond doubt,” the Chief Minister asserted, taking a jibe at the Opposition leader for casting aspersions on his conduct.

Mr. Naidu further said that he was doing everything possible for developing the State, with due focus on social security and took pride in the fact that A.P. was ranked No. 1 investment destination ahead of other progressive States.

“At a time when Bengaluru went up in flames over the Cauvery water issue, A.P. did everything, from inter-linking of rivers to harvesting rainwater, to optimally utilise the precious natural resource. But the Opposition resorted to criticism just for the sake of it,” Mr. Naidu observed.

He welcomed leaders like Mr. Rajasekhar, whom he described as a selfless politician, into the party to help realise his vision for the State.

Mr. Rajasekhar said that he had been an active member of the TDP during its formative years and still had the passion to serve it and the people like he had done with the encouragement of party founder N.T. Rama Rao when in power and the Opposition benches.