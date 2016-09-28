Dronacharya Award has increased my responsibility, says the athletic coach

Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) on Tuesday felicitated BCCI Chairman of National Senior Selection Committee M.S.K. Prasad and Dronacharya Nagapuri Ramesh for their recent accomplishments in their respective fields.

Mr. Ramesh, a senior Sports Authority of India athletic coach, who was instrumental in producing several champions, was honoured with a cash award of Rs.2 lakh. He not only produced champion athletes like Satti Geeta, Dutee Chand and Shankar but also helped talented sportspersons such as Pullela Gopichand, Sania Mirza, M.S.K. Prasad, three-time Olympian Mukesh Kumar and V.V.S. Laxman to improve their fitness levels. While thanking ACA’s gesture, Mr. Ramesh said the Dronocharya award had increased his responsibility and his next goal was to see that more number of athletes qualified for Tokyo Olympics in 2020. As per Russian psychologists, the opinions children formed at the age of 12 were likely to grow in them with the age. “It was paramount that coaches handled kids at the vulnerable age carefully. They should always try to concentrate on positive points and should not highlight the negative traits.” Many congratulated Mr. Ramesh on spotting talent in the tribal girl – Dutee Chand – and later transforming her as the fastest girl of the country and later into an Olympian. They also highlighted the testing time Mr. Ramesh had faced when he was dumped by the Athletic Federation of India on drug allegations and also when Dutee was banned for high Testosterone level.

Gripping story

Mr. Prasad narrated a gripping story of his life when Mr. Ramesh played an important role in helping him recover from a serious injury. “I thought my life as a sportsman was finished after the leg injury. But Mr. Ramesh put me back on the track. I will never forget his role in my life.” ACA secretary Gokaraju Ganga Raju appreciated the role of Mr. Ramesh in grooming the association trainers. He said M.S.K. Prasad deserved to be the chief of the coveted panel of the BCCI for he was known for his integrity and sincerity.