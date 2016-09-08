Indian women cricket team’s skipper was all praise for the facilities at the Mangalagiri-based Andhra Cricket Academy.

Indian women cricket team’s skipper Mithali Raj was all praise for the facilities at the Mangalagiri-based Andhra Cricket Academy (ACA) and said it was one of best in the country.

Speaking to media persons, the Arjuna awardee, who is at the academy for a practice session, said that the Andhra women’s team was doing well in the domestic circuit and its graduation to the Elite Group indicated its steady progress.

“ACA is investing in the growth of women’s cricket by setting up an exclusive academy at Guntur and its persistent focus paved for a couple of players making it to the Indian team,” she pointed out. “Andhra girls are young and competitive. Couple of them have impressed me. They should be given more exposure. In the next one or two years, we can see two or three players knocking the doors of Indian team,” she added.

Mithali said Hyderabad was concentrating on spreading the game to the rural areas and they were conducting more tournaments in remote districts. “The need of the hour is more focus at the school level. We should have a more structured system to reap the benefits.”

Mithali said that more number of players from rural areas were coming into Indian cricket and it was the responsibility of the senior cricketers to groom them in soft skills.

Lauding the central contract system of the BCCI, the Indian skipper said that the system had helped cricketers concentrate on the game as they were taken care of monetarily by the establishment. “The present-day cricketers are fortunate as there is a system in place. During my early days, many talented players gave up their career for want of a job.”

Mithali also said the modern-day cricketers were fortunate to play in international standard stadiums and also train under conducive atmosphere. “They have access to information as how to take care of oneself during off season and during season. We have quality rehab centres to cure their injuries under the experienced trainers. But those days we did not know how to take care of our injuries”.