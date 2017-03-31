About three lakh trucks off the road

Free to talk: A lorry driver strikes a conversation on his phone sitting in the shade of his vehicle near Tadepalli area following the lorry owners' strike which started on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V_RAJU.

more-in

Truckers did not operate their vehicles across the 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh as part of their decision to go on an indefinite strike from Thursday.

Nearly 3 lakh lorries did not operate causing heavy inconvenience in transport of goods and services. Essential services like transport of vegetables, milk and petrol were exempted from the strike.

The transporters are opposing a steep increase of 50% in the third party premium (TPP) for commercial vehicles.

They are also opposed to the Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill 2016 and the vehicle scrapping policy.

Want uniform policy

Their demands include a uniform policy all over the country in fixing diesel rates and toll gate fee.

Responding to the strike, Bhaskar Rao, general secretary of the Andhra Pradesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry Federation, said the government should resolve the issue at the earliest to prevent inconvenience to the people.

“The transport sector is already under pressure as it has been working in unviable conditions. New penalties will further compound the woes of the truck owners. It is, therefore, essential on the part of the Government to end the stalemate before the strike begins to have its impact on the common man’s life,” he said.