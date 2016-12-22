Youth festival off to a colourful start

Vice Chairman of SAAP Bangaraju greets students at the start of VIVA-VVIT annual youth festival at Namburu village on Wednesday, VVIT Chairman Vasireddy Vidyasagar is also seen. | Photo Credit: T VIJAYA KUMAR

VIVA VVIT, the two-day national youth festival got off to a colourful start on Wednesday at Namburu village.

Events in sports, technical, fine arts, drama and dance enlivened the day as more than 5,000 students took part.

Vice Chairman SAAP, Bangara Raju, who was the chief guest, inaugurated the festival said that AP government was laying much emphasis on sports with plans to construct more than 150 stadiums in the near future.

VVIT chairman V. Vidya Sagar, secretary Badari Prasad, joint secretary M. Sree Krishna, and principal Y. Mallikarjuna Reddy were present.